January 4, 2019

· For sale: 1997 Lincoln Town car, 110k highway miles, air ride rear suspension, V8, auto trans w/overdrive, a/c, leather seats, keyless entry, good tires, new full size spare, always garaged, no trades, cash only, no holds. $4995. 307-250-4595 leave message

· Found dog: Boxer, male, wearing a collar w/no tags, found in Crowheart and brought to Dubois. 307-450-8814 or 307-455-2752

· For sale: Cleveland custom .340 weatherby magnum, asking $800 call 307-438-0061

· For sale: Remington 870 express shotgun, 12 gauge, like new, $265. 307-856-8269

· For sale or trade: 2002 Harley Davidson soft-tail with saddle bags and lots of chrome. Black in color w/30,000 miles. Asking $9,000 or will trade for Polaris Razer 800 or 900 two seater. 307-349-9819 in Riverton

· Wanted: Washing machine call 307-714-0855

· For rent: Mobile home on private river lot. 3 bedroom with new carpet. $650 per month. 307-650-2846

· For sale: 26 quart canning jars. 307-856-8250

· For sale: 140 Bales of grass hay ( covered w/no mold or moisture ) $8 a bale, located in Ft. Washakie area. 307-349-6949

· For sale: 50×50 oak look entertainment center. 3 drawers and 2 glass doors, fits up to a 32” tv. $50. Can deliver. 307-856-6471

· Wanted: Scrap RV trailer or scrap trailer house. 484-408-2427

· For sale: electric adjustable full-size bed. $600. 307-857-7058

· For rent: 16×80 mobile home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, located west of Riverton, $550 a month, landlord pays garbage, tenant pays electricity. Lot has a yard with mature landscaping. 307-857-7058

· For sale: 30-40 bags of 40lb pellets, south and Jones. $3. 307-851-9280