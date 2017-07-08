To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

August 8, 2017

For Sale: Wall Tent, 14×16 with 4’ sidewalls, inner frame. Includes wood burning stove. Mike 851-3997 or 330-6616

For Sale: Italian Crib Rigazzi, light tan with mattress $35. Singer sewing machine in cabinet $50. Stair stepper exerciser $10 obo. Service for 12, white with silver trim, $40. Pine hutch, two pieces $200. 856-9653 or 851-5636

For Sale: 1500 sq ft. home with 2 multi car garages, perfect for hobby, workshop or small business. Located on Main Street in Riverton, West of CWC. Great views of the Wind River Mountains. House and garages on 1.2 acres. 714-1803

For Sale: Two pack saddles with panniers, one is like new. $400. 851-3701

For Sale: 5 red/white and 1 black/white heeler puppies. 856-1382

FREE: piano, needs tuned, you haul. 856-1170

For Sale: Antique dresser with 2 large and 2 small drawers, beveled mirror, currently painted a tan color. For Rent : 24’ long RV storage space, would fit a boat or trailer. 856-2323 or 851-2468

For Sale: 1998 Chevy long bed, extended cab 4×4, automatic, new windshield, trailer hitch. Runs & looks good, 147,000 miles. 856-4889

For Sale: 2015 Rockwood Windjammer camper Diamond Edition. Great condition. Asking $24,000 OBO motivated to sell! Books for well over asking price. 851-3493

For Sale: 2012 POLARIS SPORTSMAN 550 EFI 4-Wheeler. Like new, always stored in garage. Only 1171 miles. Power steering and aluminum spoke wheels. Extras include: Front and rear cargo box, Polaris fender saddle bags, gun scabbard and bracket, gas can holder with bracket, and hand warmers. $6,500. 349-4320

For Sale: Amana washer and dryer less than a year old – $300 for the pair; Schwinn 26″ bicycle used very little – $100; 7′ Venture Pontoon Boat with rowing frame – $400 OBO; Winchester .270 rifle w/ Bushnell 3 x 9 scope – $500 OBO. 335-8292

For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $300. 851-6798

For Sale: 1958 Retro Dura Craft 14′ V bottom aluminum boat, set up for cruising and fishing. Very nice running 20 horse Evinrude outboard motor, spare prop, recently fine tuned by Lander Marine shop. Bimini top, Humminbird Fish/Depth finder and more extras. $1850. 608-695-1961 Lander

For Sale: Cayugas Mix Ducklings, born in June, $5/each. 11 Muscovy Ducklings, born August 5, $10/each. 349-8604.

For Sale: Marlin 270 rifle with scope, $277. Taurus 1911 45 acp, $440. Marlin 22 mag rifle with scope and ammo, $ 265. Also four 245 75R 16″ light truck tires $100. Call or txt 858-0649

August 7, 2017