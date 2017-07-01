FOREST ROADS IMPROVING

(Dubois) – Steady progress is being made on the roads impacted this spring and summer by slumps and slides on the Wind River District of the Shoshone National Forest with only two areas needing repairs.

The first is about two miles north of the Horse Creek Guard Station where a slump has narrowed Forest Service Road 510 so much that only all-terrain vehicles can safely pass.

The second is in the area of Rainbow Lake and Virgin Lake where a slump took out a section of Road 510 closing it to all vehicles.

Additionally, the road north of Fish Lake will be closed August 1-18 to replace a culvert across Warm Springs Creek.

FINAL JUNE FIRE UPDATE

(Cody) – Rain is helping in efforts to contain the 16-hundred acre June Fire 34 miles west of Cody and the rocky Mountain Incident Management Team has transferred command of the operation to a local Type 4 organization.

The fire is now more than 70 percent contained with a perimeter over 12 miles long.

There are areas of the fire that continue to hold heat in the heavier concentrations of vegetation but resources are being released due to the overall reduction in fire activity.

At one point, there were 270 people involved with the containment effort.

HIGHWAY FATALITY

(Glenrock) – A 23-year-old Wyoming man died when the car he was driving drifted off Interstate 25 near Glenrock and rolled numerous times.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Drew Weythman was not wearing a seatbelt and was totally ejected in the crash.

Speed, driver fatigue and possible impairment are being investigated as contributing factors.

TOP 100 SHOOTERS

(Cheyenne) – If you think you’re the best marksman or woman in the West, there is still time to prove it to your friends.

Enter the Wyoming Top 100 Shooting Sports challenge by July 31 to see where your skills rank among top Wyoming pistol and rifle shooters.

Submissions are open for bolt action centerfire rifles, centerfire pistol, centefire semi-auto rifle and rimfire rifles.

Winners will be announced in August by Governor Matt Mead.

CWD DISCOVERY

(Riverton) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has diagnosed chronic wasting disease in a cow elk that was found dead in southeast Washakie County.

The dead elk was part of the Bighorns elk movement study.

Chronic wasting disease has been detected in the area among deer but this is the first time an elk tested positive for the disease there.

The Game and Fish says the disease moves very slowly, especially in elk, but the discovery will help guide future management decisions.