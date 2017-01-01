DRIVE SOBER

(Riverton) – Fremont County law enforcement will be out in force through the Fourth of July on the lookout for those driving under the influence with the warning “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Lt. Lee Pence of the Wyoming Highway Patrol says, in 2015, over ten thousand people were killed in drunk-driving crashes nationwide, the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing with no survivors.

Pence adds there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving and officers will not accept any excuses.

He recommends planning a safe way home before the fun begins, designating a sober driver or using a taxi and stopping anyone who has been drinking from getting behind the wheel.

BEAR TRAPPING

(Lander) – As part of an upcoming effort to monitor black bear populations in the state, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct trapping operations in the Sierra Madre Mountains in July and potentially into late August.

All areas where trapping is conducted will have major access points marked with warning signs and it is critical that the public stay out of those places.

To attract and capture bears, biologists use natural food sources such as fresh, road-killed deer or elk.

Trapped animals are immobilized, processed, released on site and then monitored by the Game and Fish.

STATE ECONOMY IMPROVING

(Cheyenne) – Wyoming Senior State Economist Jim Robinson says a federal report indicates things are slowly improving with regard to the state’s economy.

The report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows personal income in Wyoming grew by 1.1 percent in the first quarter of the year.

That’s comparable to other states in the Rocky Mountain region and better than the national rate, which was an even one percent for the period.

Robinson says that’s the latest sign the slumping state economy might be picking up.