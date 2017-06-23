To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
June 23, 2017
- For Sale: 2001 Ford Taurus, loaded in good condition, 94000 miles, always serviced on time, good gas mileage. $1,600 obo. 851-7175
- For Sale: Norm Thompson Sheepskin Coat, $200 obo. 840-3364
- Wanted: Bugle, to learn to play Taps for military internment services. 851-4346
- Found between Crowheart and Dubois, young female black tri possibly border collie mix female dog. Friendly yet shy. No collar. Call 450-8814 to claim.
- For Sale: Amana Washer and Dryer, less than one-year-old, $500 OBO. 71/2′ Venture Outdoor pontoon boat w/ rowing frame hardly used $400 OBO .270 cal Winchester Rifle w/ Laminated stalk and Bushnell 3×9 scope, $600 Firm. 26″ Schwinn Bike, hardly ridden, $100 OBO. 335-8292
- For Sale: Great rural property includes a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. 5.79 acres with 4.8 of them irrigated. Outbuildings include a garage, a barn, tack rooms, loafing shed, a grainery, and a 30×50 shop. 630 West Pavillion Road, Price reduced to $255,000. To see, please call Janice at 856-7890.